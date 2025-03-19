Part-Time Faculty Protest Delay in Hiring at KU

Karimnagar: Part-time faculty aspirants staged a protest in front of the administrative building at Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of the recruitment notification for part-time positions.

Protesters expressed concern that other Telangana universities, including Palamuru, Chakkali Ailamma, and Mahatma Gandhi Universities, have already completed their part-time recruitment processes. Despite submitting numerous representations and petitions to the vice-chancellor and registrar over the past six months, the aspirants claim that no response has been received.

Highlighting the academic challenges at the university — despite its status as one of Telangana's most prestigious institutions after Osmania University, with over 4,500 enrolled students — the demonstrators pointed out that only 72 regular faculty members are available to maintain educational quality. They noted that these regular staff members are further burdened by administrative duties, hampering their teaching effectiveness.

The part-time aspirants, including Dr Mallesh, Dr Chandra Rao, Dr Mohan Reddy, Dr Mohammad Pasha, Dr Banoth Swami, Dr Surasi Krishna, Dr Kumaraswamy, and Rajender Reddy, called for prompt action from vice-chancellor Prof. K. Prathap Reddy to release the pending notification. They argued that filling these vacancies is crucial for meeting the academic needs of the students and for upholding the university’s reputation for quality higher education.