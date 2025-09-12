Part of Adilabad Collectorate Building Falls, None Hurt

ADILABAD: A portion of the A-section room and veranda on the first floor of the Adilabad Collectorate building collapsed on Thursday evening. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, several documents and files stored in the room were damaged when rubble fell on them.

The building is old, and many rooms in the Collectorate are in a dilapidated condition. Continuous rains over the past several days had left many rooms damp and weakened. Officials said a major tragedy was averted as no one was present in the room at the time of the collapse.



