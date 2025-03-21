Parsis Celebrate Jamshedi Nowruz With Prayers, Film Screenings

Hyderabad: Parsi Zoroastrians celebrated Jamshedi Nowroz on Friday, marking the New Year of the community on the spring equinox. Known for being one of the oldest communities in the region, Parsis gathered for prayers, cultural programmes, and a special film screening to honour their rich heritage.

The day began with morning prayers at the Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman in Secunderabad, attended by community members from various neighbourhoods. The focus shifted to a popular local theatre, which hosted a special screening of “Four on Eleven,” a film highlighting the fading glory of Parsi cricket. The documentary features legendary Parsi cricketers such as Fredun De Vitre, Farokh Engineer, Nari Contractor and Diana Edulji, and attracted cricket enthusiasts and community members alike.

Parsis traditionally observe two New Year celebrations every year. For Jamshedi Nowroz — celebrated on the equinox — the community prepares a special table called “Haft Sin.” Each of the seven symbolic items placed on it represents the teachings of the holy Prophet. Sabzeh (wheatgrass), signifies rebirth and renewal of nature, Senjed (Sweet Lotus Fruit) symbolises love and affection, Samanu (sweet wheat pudding) stands for fertility and the sweetness of life, Serkeh (vinegar), represents patience and wisdom gained over time, Seeb (apple) connotes health and beauty, seer (garlic) denotes good health and protection from evil and spices or crushed berries are linked to the sunrise and spice of life.

According to Farida Antia, who helped prepare the “Haft Sin” table at the fire temple, these items bring “positive vibes of health, happiness, and prosperity” while driving away negativity. On this festive occasion, traditional dishes such as Patra ni Macchi and Salli Boti also find pride of place on Parsi dinner tables.

Despite their small population — fewer than a thousand Parsis live in the city — the community remains vibrant, rooted in the Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism. Entrepreneurial pursuits are common, and Parsis have long contributed to the cultural fabric of the region.

Many Parsis also gathered at the Zoroastrian Club, where they discussed the significance of Nowruz and shared the importance of community traditions. Members explained that Nowruz symbolises new life and fresh beginnings, in keeping with the teachings of Prophet Zarathushtra.