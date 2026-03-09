Parliament Isn't for Suppressing Debate: Mallu Ravi

New Delhi: Congress MP Mallu Ravi, one of the three MPs bringing in the No Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said that the Parliament is "not for suppressing debate".

Speaking to ANI ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session, Mallu Ravi accused Om Birla of partisan behaviour and not allowing Opposition MPs to voice their opinion in the House.

The Congress MP said, "We are bringing a motion to replace the present Speaker. The Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak in the Parliament. The Parliament is the place where it is meant for debate, not for suppressing debate.”

He also said that the Opposition's women MPs were going to physically attack the Prime Minister and advised him not to come to the House. Eight MPs from the opposition parties were trying to demand the right to speak in the parliament. They were suspended for the total session.

When opposition and ruling party MPs are openly making derogatory allegations against the former prime ministers, particularly the first prime minister, no action is taken. Ravi accused the Lok Sabha Speaker of siding with the ruling party when Bills are debated in the House.

"Whenever there are controversial bills, the Speaker is taking the stand of the ruling party as if he were active in politics. Our parliamentary democracy stands strong when we allow the opposition to express their views. That is not being done, and we have asked for the resolution to be passed so that the present Speaker will be replaced," he said.

As per the List of Business, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Mallu Ravi and Kodikunnil Suresh are likely to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Around 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.Citing a cricket reference, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said that the Opposition brought in the no-confidence motion against the Speaker because "if the umpire himself becomes biased, then the game becomes about power, not democracy."

"Just as Rahul Gandhi's voice is suppressed, the opposition's voice is suppressed. Public issues disappear in the highest temple of democracy. That's why we've made this move. I believe that people from every party, every opposition party, feel that they are not treated fairly. They are not given proper time, and every party is with us," Bhagat added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the motion was not moved to "topple" the government but to present the Opposition's views in the Parliament. Tiwari said, "If more than 50 MPs support the no-confidence motion, then there will be a discussion on it. This is not the first time a no-confidence motion has been brought. When a no-confidence motion is brought against the government, it is not to topple the government but to present one's views in Parliament."

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, beginning today, is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily. The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2.