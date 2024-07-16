Parkala bypass road washed away, traffic hit

Warangal: The vehicular movement between Hanamkonda and Parkala were affected with the bypass road being washed away due to heavy flood flow from the Kantathmakur Vagu following heavy rains on Sunday night in Nadikuda mandal of Warangal district on Monday.



Several people including farmers, merchants, students living in the surrounding villages of Ambala, Kamalapur, Mucharla, Nagaram, Damera and Nadikuda mandals, who commute to Parkala town via the bypass road from Hanamkonda via Ambala were facing hardships due to the cut-off road connectivity under Damera police station limits in Nadikuda mandal.

Sub-inspector of Damera mandal Ashok inspected the spot and placed barricades on each side of the road to avoid any accidents and deployed police personnel at the spot.

SI appealed to the people not to travel through the bypass road from Ambala to Parkala as the road was washed away and take another route in case of emergency.