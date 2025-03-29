Parigi Ex-sarpanch opens fire at King’s Palace expo in Gudimalkapur

Hyderabad: Parigi former village sarpanch Mir Haseebuddin alias Hyder opened two rounds of fire into air with his licensed pistol at Dawat-e-Ramzan expo at King’s Palace in Gudimalkapur on Saturday morning.

The police officials booked a case against Hyder, a resident of Paramount Gardens in AC Guards, under provisions of Arms Act and took him into custody. Hyder, who secured a gun license from Nampally police station, violated the weapon license conditions, said Kulsumpura Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Munawar.

Briefing about the incident, he said the two stall owners doing perfumes and toys business, respectively, at the expo entered into an argument around 7.30 am. Even as the stall owners were arguing, Hyder and his wife, who were running a tea stall at the expo, suddenly took his pistol and opened two rounds of fire in the air, triggering panic among other stall owners.

Upon receiving information, the Gudimalkapur police rushed to the spot and detained Hyder. His licensed pistol along with bullets was also seized from his possession. The police said that Hyder claimed that he opened fire fearing that the two warring stall owners would try to attack him.

Hyder was nowhere connected to the altercation between the two stall owners and yet he opened fire without any reason, the ACP said, adding that the expo was organized by one Meer Ali in connection with Ramzan shopping. The police said efforts were on to collect more details from Hyder and other stall owners.