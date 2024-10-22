 Top
Parents should keep eye on behavioral change of children: Khammam CP

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 1:27 PM GMT
Consumption of ganja would not only spoil the health of youths but also would spoil their future
— DC Image

Khammam: Khammam police commissioner Sunil Dutt on Tuesday urged youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Speaking to parents of drug-addicts, he said police would get information about the addicts from ganja peddlers when they catch them. Consumption of ganja would not only spoil the health of youths but also would spoil their future, he added.

He pointed out that ganja consumers committed crimes in intoxicated state and asked parents to keep an eye on the behavior of their children. They should suspect drug addiction, if sudden abnormal changes are noticed in their behavior, he said.

The state government has set up various de-addiction centers to treat drug addicts. The parents can lodge their children in them if they find the children do not stop consumption of ganja, he suggested.

