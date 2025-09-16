Parents of Group-1 Rankers in Tears, Demand End to Rs.3 Crore Job Sale Slur

Hyderabad: Parents of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 rankers dismissed the allegations that each post was sold for Rs.3 crore and urged politicians against using unemployed youth as pawns.

Addressing media persons at Somajiguda Press Club, parents recounted years of sacrifice and debt to support their children’s education. One mother wept: “My son studied day and night after losing his father. He promised to fulfil our dream. But these false allegations are forcing me and my son to hang our heads in shame. Do not sacrifice our children’s futures for your politics.”

They protested against the allegations holding placards that read “Where are the ₹3 crore?”, “These are our lives; please don’t politicise them,” and “How many more years will this suffering continue?”.

Another parent added, “We don’t even know how many zeroes there are in three crore. Many of us don’t have ₹3 lakh in our bank accounts. If we really had such money, would we still be struggling for survival?”

The father of the 46th ranker said the claims were humiliating. “We paid coaching fees with borrowed money. Our children stayed up sleepless nights to prepare. Just because they succeeded doesn’t mean they bought posts. Do not destroy our dignity with false propaganda.”

Parents warned that unless leaders who made the allegations proved their claims, society would continue to assume wrongdoing. “Even if our children get jobs tomorrow, people will say they bought them. What justice is this?” one parent asked. Another said, “If a politician loses an election, not all demand re-polling. Why then are exams always cancelled whenever someone is unhappy?”

The emotional testimonies also brought to light the uncertainty left by the Telangana High Court’s September 9 verdict, which scrapped the Group-1 Mains results over irregularities. The court ordered the commission to re-evaluate all answer scripts using the moderation method to fill 563 posts, or reconduct the Mains within eight months.

The parents questioned the value of another test. “What is the guarantee that even a re-conducted or re-evaluated exam will not be cancelled again?” they asked, urging leaders to let the judiciary handle the matter. “If you have proof, place it before the court. Don’t ruin our children’s futures with slogans,” they said.