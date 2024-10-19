Parents lock up government school

The parents fear that their children’s education will suffer due to the shortage of staff. Frustrated with the lack of response from authorities, they decided to lock the school building to express their anger. They are demanding that more teachers be appointed immediately and awaiting a response from the authorities.

: Parents in Parvat Palli village of Basheerabad Mandal in Vikarabad district locked the government school on Friday protesting the lack of teachers. The school has 66 students enrolled from Class I to VI, but the recent transfer has left the school with only two teachers, one of them is the school principal. Parents are worried about how the two teachers could effectively teach six classes.