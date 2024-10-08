Jagtial man stranded in Iraq after falling prey to agent's false promises

Jagtial: A video has surfaced of a man Pallapu Ajay from Jagtial sharing his ordeal in Iraq after being misled by an agent who promised high returns. Ajay, a resident of Sarangapur paid Rs 2.70 lakhs to an agent 14 months ago to secure work in Iraq.





Upon arrival, Ajay was handed over to others by the agent, and his passport was confiscated. Despite the promise of employment, he was not provided any work. Stranded and unable to communicate due to the language barrier, Ajay informed his parents that he has been confined to a room and is afraid to venture outside.

Ajay’s parents approached the agent, who had returned to India five months ago. The agent refunded Rs 5 lakhs to Ajay’s parents, which they sent to their son. In addition, they transferred Rs 66,000 to help him return home, as he was without a passport.



In a video message, Ajay stated that he is starving and desperately needs help. His distressed parents are now appealing for his safe return from Iraq.

