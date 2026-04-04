Parents Express Concern Over School Fee Hike Plan

Hyderabad:More than 250 parents gathered at an international school at Shaikpet on Saturday to meet the management over a proposed fee hike, days after a detailed representation flagged concerns about the long-term impact of a 10 per cent annual increase. Parents said the management indicated it may reconsider and return to the earlier “20 per cent increase once in three years” model.

A parent, requesting anonymity, noted, “They said they will have an internal discussion and meet us again next Saturday. This sounds quite hopeful.” The management also suggested flexibility on other options. “They said they are okay with an 8 per cent increase for two years if that is what the government says,” the parent added.



The meeting followed a formal rebuttal submitted by the parents’ collective, which questioned both the scale and structure of the hike. In their letter, parents argued, “A 10 per cent annual increase is not merely a flat growth rate; it is a compounding financial burden.”



The representation included a 10-year comparison, stating that under the proposed model, fees could rise to ₹4.4 lakh annually by year 10 from a base of ₹1.7 lakh, compared to about ₹2.93 lakh under the earlier system. “By year 10, the new rule forces parents to pay nearly ₹1.5 lakh more per year… This trajectory is unsustainable for most families,” the letter stated.



Parents also raised concerns about fee differences within the same grade and sought a joint meeting with a designated parent committee, demanding “a transparent breakdown of why such a steep compounding hike is necessary.”

