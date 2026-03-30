Parents Conduct Wedding For Son, Partner 23 Years After Deaths

WARANGAL: A tribal couple in Santulal Podu Thanda of Bayyaram mandal in Mahbubabad district has been conducting a ceremonial wedding for their deceased son and his partner for the 23rd consecutive year.

The annual ritual, held on Sri Rama Navami, commemorates a relationship that ended in tragedy in 2003. According to family members, Ram Koti, son of Lalu and Sukkamma, was in a relationship with Lakshmi from the same village, which faced opposition from elders. Following the opposition, Ram Koti died by suicide, and Lakshmi also died days later.

Family members said the couple later constructed a small shrine at their residence with statues of the two and began performing annual wedding rituals. Sukkamma said, “He came to me in my sleep and asked us to build a temple for them and perform their marriage. We couldn't unite them when they were breathing, so we decided to spend the rest of our lives making amends by uniting their souls every year.”

The ceremony includes traditional practices such as offering new attire, performing talambralu and playing mangala vaidyam. Over the years, the event has drawn participation from villagers and relatives of both families. A village elder said, “It is a reminder that love should be celebrated while people are alive, not just mourned after they are gone.”

Lalu said, “Every year when we pour the Talambralu over their statues, I feel like my son is finally at peace.” The annual observance continues to be held as part of local tradition.