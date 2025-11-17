Parents Complain of Worms in Food at Eklavya School

Warangal: Students of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Pogullapally are facing severe hardship and neglect due to a lack of basic food supplies and poor hygiene in Kothaguda mandal of Mahbubabad district.

The situation came to light during a recent parents’ meeting, which led to heated confrontations with the school management. For more than 15 days, students have been served meals consisting only of chilli powder (karam podi) instead of the proper curries listed in the daily menu, as the school’s vegetable supply tender has expired.

On Saturday, the day of the parents’ meeting, the school management served a meal that included eggs. However, the situation worsened on Sunday when some parents visited the school to meet their children and discovered worms (maggots) in the food. They discarded the meal and expressed strong anger at the teachers and management.

Since the vegetable contract ended, students at the isolated school, located far from the mandal headquarters, have been unable to share their grievances with outsiders and have been forced to eat the meagre meals provided by the warden, causing distress and hardship.

When parents raised concerns about the poor diet, the school management remained silent, further fuelling the controversy. Parents also complained that teachers were not maintaining proper punctuality. They demanded immediate action from the authorities to improve conditions, ensure quality food, and enforce proper discipline at the school.