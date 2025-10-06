Parents, Children Protest As Schools Block Re-Entry of Students in Jagtial

Karimnagar: Hundreds of parents and their children staged a massive protest in Jagtial district on Monday after several private schools refused to allow students into classes, citing non-payment of pending dues under the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme for the past three years.

The protesting schools included Sri Chaitanya in Vidyanagar, Chukka Ramaiah Space School in Jagtial town, Akshara School in Rajarampally, Vaagdevi School in Maliala, and Vasavi School in Nachupally. School managements claimed they were facing severe financial strain due to the government’s prolonged delay in releasing BAS funds.

Angered by the schools’ decision, parents first took their children to the SC Welfare Office at the District Collectorate to submit a representation. However, when the staff refused to accept it, the parents and students sat on the Jagtial-Karimnagar Highway near Professor Jayashankar Circle, blocking traffic and demanding that the government immediately release the pending funds to safeguard the children’s education.

The protest led to a traffic jam in the area. Traffic sub-inspector Mallesh rushed to the spot and spoke with the parents, urging them to end the protest as it was causing inconvenience to commuters. He assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the authorities.