Parents allege college harassment in child's death

HYDERABAD: Parents of a seventeen-year-old intermediate student in Narayana College, Bachupally, who allegedly died by suicide, staged a protest on Monday, saying the college' harassed their child, leading to her death The police cleared the gathering crowds and brought the situation under control.



The deceased was a first-year MPC (mathematics, physics, chemistry) student. After 15 days of joining the college, the girl left for her village. She then attended classes for a couple of weeks. Later, she left the college again for three months.

After the Dasara holidays, the deceased’s father on Sunday afternoon dropped her at the hostel.

Bachupally SI Ramesh Reddy said, “She died by suicide in the evening of Sunday when her friends left for the study hours. One of her roommates who went to get some material from the room, found her body.”

The management informed the father about the incident and moved her to a nearby hospital. She was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The parents expressed anger at the management, asserting their daughter took the extreme step because of harassment. The girl had reportedly told her parents about the harassment.

The police added that her friends and roommates said the deceased had been mentioning her disinterest in continuing her education. Police added the management was as of now not under investigation.