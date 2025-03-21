Paper set error causes delay at Mancherial Class X exam
Over 5 lakh students participating in examinations.
Hyderabad: A major delay marred the start of the Class X public examination at a Mancherial centre on Friday. Students faced a two-hour wait as officials rectified an issue with incorrect examination paper sets.
The incident occurred as Telangana's SSC exams commenced across the state, with over 5 lakh students participating in examinations at 2,650 centres, scheduled to conclude on April 4.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
