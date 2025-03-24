Panjagutta police grills actress Shyamala for two hours in betting app case

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police here on Monday grilled the film actress A Shyamala for over two hours in connection with a betting app case registered against her along with other influencers.

Speaking to media persons after attending questioning, she said it would not be advisable to reveal any information when the investigation was on and added that she was cooperating with the police during the investigation. “It’s sad that innocent people lost their lives because of betting apps. Promoting betting apps and indulging in betting was completely wrong,” she said.

The Panjagutta police booked the case based on a complaint lodged by a private employee Vinay Vangala of Miyapur stating he has been attending training classes in Ameerpet for his career growth and observed that most students were discussing betting apps on social media.

“It has come to my attention that several mobile applications and websites, which are promoting illegal gambling and betting activities, are being widely used in the locality. These platforms were in direct violation of gambling laws and regulations, especially, the Public Gambling Act-1867, causing harm to individuals and society by encouraging addictive money making behavior, leading to financial distress,” he said.

He said he was also influenced by such betting applications, and was about to invest in one such gambling app. But, due to his family’s word of caution, he did not do so. Vinay mentioned the names of social media influencers - Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Shyamala, Tasty Teja, Rithu Chowdhary, Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha, Kiran Goud, Ajay and Sunny.

Vinay said the T apps appear to be targeting young adults and the general public, making gambling easily accessible. These platforms were actively promoting their services through social media channels and unregulated advertising, which further exacerbates the problem. He suspected thousands of crores of money involved in these online betting apps and requested authorities to take swift action to investigate and shut down these illegal betting operations.