Panic in Warangal as paw prints found

WARANGAL: The pugmarks of a tiger were seen in Lingapur in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Wednesday. It is believed to be those of the tiger that has been seen in Warangal district for over three months.

Mulugu forest range officer D. Shankar reported that a resident of Pattipadu saw the tiger from a distance of 200 metres. He alerted forest authorities. Officials formed two teams to track the big cat. Authorities believe the tiger may have moved toward the Kannayigudem and Pakala forests of Warangal district. Shankar advised locals to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

The tiger has been sighted across multiple districts, including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Warangal. Two weeks ago, forest officials confirmed that the tiger had shifted from the forests of Yenkapally in Mahadevpur mandal toward the Pratapagiri forests. Several pugmarks discovered in various locations have only intensified local worries.

Forest department teams are on high alert, monitoring the tiger's movements and working diligently to manage the situation to prevent any potential harm. Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate and safely manage the big cat's movements across the affected areas, aiming to ensure the safety of both the public and the animal.