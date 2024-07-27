Panic in Goshamahal as Road Collapses Again, Truck Trapped in Pit

HYDERABAD: Panic prevailed in the bustling area of Goshamahal when a road in Chaknawadi got caved in again on Saturday, taking a truck into its pit.

The truck was driving over a section of the road built on two different sewage pipes when the road caved in. According to Venkat Narayana, the GHMC executive engineer, the road was not properly supported due to the underlying sewage pipes.

Two of the truck's left rear wheels fell into the pit. Although nobody was injured and the driver exited the truck safely, there was fear in the area as this was the second time the road had caved in.

In 2022, a massive part of the same road caved in, taking with it several vendor carts, bikes and a car.

GHMC officials then said that the road sank due to damaged concrete slabs covering the open drain. They said that the slab may have broken due to constant fumes from the sewage flow.

GHMC officials on Saturday removed the truck and made temporary repairs to the road to allow traffic to flow again. GHMC officials have assured residents that they are working on a permanent fix to prevent such incidents in the future.

Residents are in fear, and are urging GHMC for more robust infrastructure planning to avoid similar problems.