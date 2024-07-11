Top
Panic Erupts as Smoke from Fertilizer Plant Fire Engulfs Nearby Villages

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 July 2024 3:38 AM GMT
The fire, caused by a short circuit, broke out at the fertilizer company in the early hours. (Representational image: DC file)
Yadadri-Bhongir: Residents of Yellam Bhavi and surrounding villages were thrown into a state of panic early Thursday when thick smoke from a fire at Ozo Fertilizers engulfed their homes.

The fire, caused by a short circuit, broke out at the fertilizer company in the early hours. Six fire engines from Choutuppal promptly arrived and successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, as the workers had evacuated the premises well before the fire spread.

Initial estimates indicate that the fire caused approximately Rs 30 crore in property damage.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident fertilizer company Telangana news smoke from fertilizer plant 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

