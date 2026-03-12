Panic Buying Takes Induction Cooktops Off Shelves

Hyderabad: As demand for induction cooktops rises, the appliance has started to disappear from the market, with many sellers, both online and offline, reporting a shortage in supply. Consumers are either pre-booking the products or placing orders through stores to have them delivered directly from warehouses.

The sale for induction cooktops increased following the reports of LPG shortage in the city amid the ongoing US-Iran war in West Asia.

A quick check on e-commerce platforms showed that several induction cooktops had gone out of stock, with very limited units available for purchase. Sellers say the shortage is being reported across several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad.

When checked on Amazon, Blinkit and Zepto, buyers were directed to opt for notifications or pre-booking options so they could place orders as soon as the products were restocked.

Offline markets echoed a similar concern. Rachana, a staff member at a Croma store in LB Nagar, said the store has seen a sudden surge in demand, with customers flocking the store.

“We are left with only three to four pieces. Sales have been tremendous over the past four to five days. Earlier, the demand was not so much and the appliance was preferred by a very small group of people. Brands like Prestige and Hawkins got sold out much earlier,” she said.

She added that some consumers are now receiving the appliances directly from warehouses due to limited stock available in-store. “Customers who place orders early are getting the product delivered directly from the warehouse to their homes, though the billing is done at the store,” she said.

LPG distributors said consumers have not cancelled their pending refill bookings despite the delays, indicating that induction cooktops are being used only as a temporary alternative.

A staff member at Jyothi Enterprises, an Indane distributor, said nearly 2,000-3,000 LPG orders remain pending. “We have been receiving so many complaints from customers awaiting deliveries. And this is a large-scale issue, we all are facing it,” he said.