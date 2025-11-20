Panic As RTC Bus Emits Sparks, Smoke Near Mancherial

ADILABAD: Panic erupted when sparks and smoke suddenly emerged from an RTC Express bus of the Korutla depot after its brake liners got stuck near Gudipeta village, about 8 km from Mancherial town. Nearly 70 passengers were on board when the incident occurred around 6 am on Thursday.

Local police rushed to the spot, assisted passengers and contacted officials of the Mancherial RTC depot to arrange an alternative bus. Two panicked passengers reportedly broke the bus door glass and jumped out after the vehicle came to a halt.

Tension prevailed as the driver abruptly stopped the bus and instructed passengers to get down immediately. Many commuters were confused and unaware of what had triggered the sudden evacuation.

The bus was heading from Mancherial to Korutla when the malfunction occurred. Preliminary reports suggest the sparks and smoke may have resulted from an electrical short circuit in the engine.

All passengers escaped unharmed. The alert driver stopped the bus promptly after noticing the smoke, pulled over safely and ensured everyone disembarked.

Passengers, including women carrying luggage, were later seen standing by the roadside, waiting for other RTC buses or passing vehicles to continue their journey.