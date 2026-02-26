Panel Submits Education Policy Report to Revanth Reddy

 Top
26 Feb 2026 4:01 PM IST

Murali, a retired bureaucrat, along with members of the Commission, submitted the report to the Chief Minister

Telangana Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali on Thursday submitting a report on the state's proposed education policy to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Education Commission Chairman Akunuri Murali on Thursday submitted a report on the state's proposed education policy to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Murali, a retired bureaucrat, along with members of the Commission, submitted the report to the Chief Minister.

Government advisers K Keshav Rao and Vem Narender Reddy were present on the occasion. Reddy had said last month that the state government would introduce an education policy in line with the National Education Policy. He had also stated that the government had constituted a committee of experts for this purpose.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
