Panel formed to demand airport for Adilabad

Adilabad:An ad hoc committee comprising members of civil society and major political parties was established to pressurise state and Central governments to sanction an airport in Adilabad. The committee announced that it will soon unveil its action plan, which includes a series of programmes aimed at urging authorities to approve the airport, citing Adilabad’s central location and excellent connectivity with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

The issue was a key topic during a debate held at the district headquarters on Wednesday. Participants from diverse backgrounds — including retired employees, TNGO leaders, representatives from Left parties and the BRS, as well as members of the Adilabad Chamber of Commerce — stressed the strategic and economic importance of an airport in the region.

Speakers noted that hopes for an Adilabad airport were recently rekindled following the ministry of civil aviation’s approval of the Mamnoor Airport development in Warangal.