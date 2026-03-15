Nalgonda Panchayat Secretary Dies Of Electric Shock

NALGONDA: Grama panchayat secretary of Thimmaraopet, Lakavath Suresh, 35, was electrocuted to death at Mangali Thanda in Khammam district on Sunday. Suresh was a native of Govindarala in Karepally mandal and was residing in Karepally with his family.

According to the police, Suresh had gone to his uncle’s house at Mangali Thanda on Saturday. He received an electric shock when he attempted to switch on an inverter in the house and died on the spot. He is survived by his wife and two children.

On receiving information, Karepally police rushed to Mangali Thanda and shifted Suresh’s body to the mortuary of the Government General Hospital in Khammam for post-mortem examination.