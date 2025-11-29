CM Revanth Reddy’s Childhood Friend Elected Sarpanch Unopposed in Kondareddypalli

Hyderabad: The sarpanch of Kondareddypalli, native village of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was elected unopposed even as nominations closed on Saturday for the first phase of panchayat elections, scheduled on December 11. Counting of votes and declaration of results will be taken up the same day.

Revanth Reddy's childhood friend and classmate Venkataiah was elected sarpanch in Kongareddypalli where the post was reserved for the SC community. Fifteen aspirants intended to contest but village elders counselled them and ensured the election of Venkataiah unopposed.

According to State Election Commission officials, a number of candidates queued up at the returning officer (RO) offices till late at night as Saturday was the auspicious Navami. Officials said it would take time to tote up the total number of candidates.

In the first phase, panchayat elections will be held for 4,236 sarpanch posts and 37,440 wards in 189 mandals of 31 districts. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is December 3. Later the same day, the SEC will announce the list of candidates after 3 pm and allocate them symbols.

The filing of nominations for the second phase will start on Sunday and end on December 2.