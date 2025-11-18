Panchayat Elections In December With Old BC quota

Hyderabad:The Cabinet on Monday decided to conduct gram panchayat elections in December, using the old reservation matrix for the Backward Classes community, while ensuring that the total reservations for BCs, SCs and STs remain within the 50 per cent ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court.

With the SC community quota fixed at 15 per cent and ST quota at 10 per cent, the BC community will receive 25 per cent reservation, a significant reduction from the 42 per cent previously approved by the state government.

The elections are likely to be held in mid-December after conclusion of Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu set to be held from December 1 to 9 to mark second anniversary of Congress government on December 7.

The State Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule before November 24, the deadline set by the Telangana High Court. Elections for mandal parishads, zilla parishads and municipalities will be held only after the High Court delivers its judgment on the 42 per cent BC quota case.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, resolved to complete gram panchayat elections at the earliest to protect nearly ₹3,000 crore allocated to the panchayats by the 15th Finance Commission for 2025-26. These funds will lapse if elections are not completed before March 31, 2026.

The Cabinet observed that village-level administration had weakened significantly due to the delay and directed officials to initiate preparations immediately.



Information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, briefing the media, said the government had made every effort to implement 42 per cent BC reservations but the Centre had failed to cooperate. The BC reservation bills passed by the state legislature remained pending with the Centre for months, compelling the government to approach the courts, which did not grant favourable orders. Therefore, the Cabinet opted to use the old reservation formula and proceed with elections to safeguard financial resources and streamline local governance.

The Cabinet noted that the earlier election process had stalled due to litigation. To resume the process within the 50 per cent cap, a fresh report will be sought from the Dedicated BC Commission on reservation percentages for gram panchayat sarpanches and ward members. The commission has been asked to submit its report within a week for Cabinet approval.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved naming the Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRSP Stage 2 Main Canal) after former minister, the late Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, who was credited with efforts to expand the irrigation system. The canal will henceforth be called the 'RDR SRSP Stage 2 Canal'.

The government also cleared the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP), which seeks to convert industrial land inside the Outer Ring Road limits into multi-use zones to promote diversified economic activity and optimise land utilisation.

Marking two years of the Congress government, the Cabinet approved holding Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 at Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9. The summit will showcase welfare initiatives and achievements on December 8, while the government will unveil the Telangana Rising–2047 Vision Document on December 9.

The Cabinet sanctioned ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of each those who died in the bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday. A government delegation comprising minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin, Nampally MIM MLA and a minority welfare official will travel to Saudi Arabia to coordinate arrangements.

The government also decided that the deceased will be laid to rest there in accordance with their religious customs as per wishes of their family membrs, and arrangements will be made to enable two family members from each household to travel.



The Cabinet approved a government job as assistant professor in a degree college for A. Datta Sai, son of noted poet and Telangana song composer Ande Sri, who passed away recently. A "Memorial Park" in Ande Sri’s name will be established to honour his role in the Telangana movement, and his song “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” will be included in school textbooks.