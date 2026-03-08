Pan IIT Hyderabad 2026 Summit Sparks Ideas

BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar inaugurated the summit, and praised the IIT ecosystem for spreading high‑quality science and technology education across India.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO of the National Health Authority, spoke on healthcare transformation, noting challenges of fragmented systems and multiple health identities. “From a fragmented healthcare system, we are now moving towards an intelligent and productive ecosystem,” he said.

Navin Mittal, special chief secretary, highlighted solar energy surpassing thermal power generation during the day and warned of petroleum supply challenges due to geopolitical tensions, with India importing about 85 per cent of its petroleum needs.

On digital governance, Bhavesh Mishra, special secretary, IT & Electronics Department, said Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru as India’s top destination for Global Capability Centres, hosting around 60 GCCs with 25 more expanding.

Prabhat Kumar, IRS, chairman of PanIIT Alumni India, emphasised IITians’ role in nation building and global technology leadership, noting the United States as the largest importer of IIT talent.

Convener Sudhakar Gande described Hyderabad as one of India’s most dynamic cities. A panel discussion, ‘Tradition Meets Transformation: The IIT Growth Story,’ moderated by Amitabh Ranjan, featured Mahendrakumar Madhavan, dean of IIT Hyderabad, who stressed IITs as centres of innovation and invention.

Dr Tessy Thomas, former DRDO director, spoke on science, strategy and security, highlighting space‑based defence infrastructure and artificial intelligence as key to future global security and warfare. She said India’s defence and aerospace future depends on harnessing science and talent effectively.