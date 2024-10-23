Palvancha electricity line inspector held in bribe case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday caught Nagaraju, an electricity line inspector of Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, red-handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe amount of Rs.26,000 from the complainant for doing official favour.

Nagaraju allegedly accepted a bribe for not initiating legal action against the complainant for using electricity from his uncle’s house during the construction of a new house on his wife Nagamani name at Karakavagu village in Palvancha mandal.

The bribe amount of Rs. 26,000 was recovered from the possession of Nagarjau at his instance. His right-hand fingers and contact portion of his right side back pocket of trouser yielded positive results in the chemical test.

The ACB official arrested Nagaraju and produced him before the special court for ACB cases in Warangal. The case is under investigation.