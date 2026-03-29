Palm Sunday Processions Usher In Holy Week in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Christians marked Palm Sunday with processions and special services, signalling the beginning of Holy Week in the Lenten season. The faithful carried palm branches, sang hymns and raised “Hosanna” slogans as they proceeded to their respective churches.

Addressing a congregation, Hyderabad Regional Conference Bishop A. Simeon said, “Jesus Christ made a triumphant yet humble entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, marking the beginning of his journey toward crucifixion for the redemption of humanity. Palm Sunday heralds the start of Holy Week in the Lenten season.”

Sister Jessy Paul echoed similar sentiments when she said, “Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem celebrates him as a humble King. It is a symbol of peace rather than war, fulfilling prophecy and revealing a kingdom founded on love and spiritual salvation.” She led Palm Sunday services at Lord’s Church, Bowenpally with Pastor Raj Prakesh Paul where thousands attended. Children dressed in nativity attire and music performances formed part of the programme.

At CSI Wesley Church, Clock Tower, Secunderabad, around 2,000 members participated in a procession. Presbyter-in-charge Rev Wilson led the service. A mini truck carrying women and children dressed in Jewish attire was part of the procession.

At Baptist Church, Hyderabad, more than 200 children from the Sunday school took part in a procession holding placards through Narayanguda, Himayatnagar and Vittalwadi. Pastor David Gollapalli said, “Children hailed the arrival of Jesus Christ during the procession marking his entry into Jerusalem.” At Centenary Methodist Church, Chapel Road, coordination committee member K. John Wilson said their church, which is one of the largest congregations in India, had their services begin at 6 am

CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote, also reported large attendance. Committee member G.S. Daniel said, “CSI Bishop delivered the message, marking the faithful’s entry into Holy Week. Special services will be held each day, culminating in Easter Sunday.”