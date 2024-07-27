Pallavi Model School Tirumalagiri Honors Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh

A significant and proud effort was made by Pallavi Model School, Tirumalagiri, as it became the first school to name its auditorium after a distinguished figure in Indian military history, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC. The naming ceremony took place on July 27, 2024, and was attended by students, staff, and a host of distinguished guests, including Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Group Captain Narendra Verma, and Dr. Sankuri Karthik, the school director.

The event was a grand affair, featuring the presence of the Chief Admin Officer, ten Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, teachers, parents, and the school community. The atmosphere was filled with reverence and pride as attendees gathered to honour the legacy of a true hero of the Indian Air Force.

Air Commodore Pankaj Jain served as the chief guest and delivered an inspiring address to the students. He emphasized the significance of inculcating values and skills that can lead to meaningful contributions to society. He urged students to embrace discipline and develop their skills, highlighting the noble role of teachers in shaping responsible citizens for the nation. Air Commodore Jain called on students to consider careers in the armed forces, stating that the country needs more individuals willing to take on challenging roles in defence, rather than solely pursuing conventional professions.

Dr. Sankuri Karthik, the school director, acknowledged the remarkable achievements and dedication of the IAF officers, expressing how their service inspires the school community. Principal Mrs. Vijaya Laxmi Sagar extended heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed guests, recognizing their contributions to the event.

The ceremony also featured school ambassador Anaaya, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the students with a thank you card for the officers. She articulated the values of discipline and service that the students have learned and promised to implement them in their school life at Pallavi Model School.

Marshal Arjan Singh, DFC, is celebrated as the first and only five-star rank officer of the Indian Air Force. He served as the Chief of the Air Staff from 1964 to 1969 and played a pivotal role during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, for which he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The decision to name the auditorium after him is a tribute to his exemplary service and valour, and it reflects the school’s commitment to instilling a sense of pride and patriotism in its students.

The naming of the auditorium at Pallavi Model School, Tirumalagiri, after Marshal Arjan Singh is a proud chapter in the school's history, as it stands out as the only institution to pay such tribute to a figure of immense national significance.