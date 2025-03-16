Palla Slams Congress over Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy criticised the state government for allegedly misleading farmers on the loan waiver issue. Participating in the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly on Saturday, Reddy said, “Although the Congress government claimed to have implemented a 100 per cent farm loan waiver, not a single rupee had been deposited into farmers' accounts in his Jangaon constituency.”

He stressed that nowhere in the state had the government fulfilled its promise of a complete loan waiver. "There are 127 villages in my constituency, and in none of them has a 100 per cent loan waiver been implemented," he said. Challenging the government to prove him wrong, Reddy vowed to write his "nose on the ground" if the government could show even one village in his constituency where the loans were fully waived. He further said he was prepared to resign from his MLA post if his claim was disproved.

Demanding justice for farmers, he urged the government not to mislead them with false claims. Reddy also alleged that nearly two lakh students had dropped out during the 15 months of Congress rule due to the government's incompetence.