Palamur Firm Accused of Atrocities on Animals

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has levelled allegations of animal abuse at ' Palamur Biosciences Pvt. Ltd, a preclinical contract research organisation based in Mahbubnagar. The complaint originated from whistleblowers within the laboratory, who reported horrific conditions and unethical testing practices involving dogs, pigs, and monkeys.

According to PETA India, animals were subjected to rampant and unsafe testing while being confined in inhumane conditions. The organisation shared purported documentation, including photographs and videos, depicting egregious abuse. Palamur Biosciences, which describes itself as “one of the largest preclinical service providers” in India, conducts drug, pesticide, and medical device testing, often for international clients.

Palamur Biosciences said it will hold a board meeting on Wednesday and issue its official response on the issue.

Peta India’s legal adviser, Dr Anjali Aggarwal, stated that the complaints came from "people who had firsthand experience with the animals.” Their identities remain confidential due to fears of retaliation. “The evidence was collected over a period of three years,” she said.

Allegations against the company include the poisoning of beagles and other animals, extreme overcrowding, isolation, unsanitary environments that led to injuries and infections, and a lack of medical care — even in cases of severe pain or open wounds. Many animals reportedly died slow, painful deaths once deemed no longer “useful.”

Peta has not informed the police so far. It said it had submitted formal complaints to the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA), which has given a licence to the laboratory; the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and the National GLP Compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA).

Peta India demanded immediate revocation of the lab’s license to conduct animal testing, prosecution under relevant laws, and rehabilitation for surviving animals.

“The initial probe for this expose began after a 2024 LinkedIn post by the company, in which they openly sought to purchase rhesus macaques without having the required permissions.” Further investigation revealed that some of the company’s international licences had been revoked due to data falsification, she alleged.

"CPCSEA was contacted at that time also but we received no response from them," Aggarwal told Deccan Chronicle.

According to whistleblowers, Palamur Biosciences kept around 1,500 beagle dogs in facilities meant for about 800, cramming up to four dogs into cages designed for two. The resulting stress and competition for food led to fights, with many dogs suffering serious injuries, particularly to their ears. These injuries were reportedly left untreated, with no wound cleaning or pain relief provided.

Employees also described instances of rough and abusive handling, including dogs being kicked or having cage doors slammed on their legs. Some dogs suffered fractures due to mishandling. In several studies, dogs were injected subcutaneously with test compounds that caused severe infections. These infections sometimes spread through tissue, creating large, painful abscesses that impaired movement and led to further suffering. “They would be in severe pain, lose their appetite, and lose weight,” a whistleblower reported. “The animals suffered like hell.”

The company was also accused of euthanising dogs without sedating them beforehand — a basic step to reduce fear and distress. Palamur Biosciences also reportedly imported Göttingen minipigs from Denmark without a breeding license. When a minipig gave birth, the head veterinarian ordered the killing of the piglets via painful intracardiac injection.

While the company policy nominally required enrichment and playtime for pigs, these were only provided during client visits. Otherwise, the animals remained confined to barren cages, removed only for experiments.

The lab also obtained wild-caught rhesus macaques from Rajasthan, some of whom tested positive for zoonotic pathogens, including monkeypox. Rather than report the public health risk, the company allegedly killed the infected monkeys and continued using others in experiments, endangering staff and the broader community.

"We call on regulators to permanently shut down Palamur Biosciences. Anything less is a license for continued abuse,” Dr Aggarwal said.