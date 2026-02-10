Palakurthy Villagers Raise Funds to Tackle Monkey Menace

Hyderabad: The villagers of Valmidi in Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon passed a unanimous resolution at a grama sabha to donate money to solve monkey menace that is giving sleepless nights to them for the last few days.

Owing to over 40 to 50 monkeys’ movement in two groups, the villagers were forced to stay indoors. Two groups of monkeys were creating nuisance in the village, climbing the terrace and compound walls. When residents tried to shoo away, the monkeys were becoming ferocious.

These monkeys were also causing problems to villagers in attending to their agricultural works during the current crop season. Enraged over the problem, an elderly person in the village came forward to tackle them. Holding two sticks, he tried to shoo away monkeys but in vain.

Unable to cope with the situation, the villagers managed to hold a grama sabha on Monday to discuss the future course of action to handle the situation. The villagers unanimously passed a resolution promising to raise Rs.5 lakh to resolve the issue with the help of monkey catchers.

They decided to identify the catchers to take up the task. However, the process came to a halt fearing that the catchers would trap monkeys and leave them at far off places on the village outskirts. But there is no guarantee that the monkeys would not return.

The villagers are now in a confused state on how to address the issue even as the menace continued to put them in a panic situation. Of the 38 villages in Palakurthy mandal, Valmidi is the most affected.

When contacted, Jangaon District Rural Development Officer, N Vasantha told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday that the entire district was facing the problem, which is more than the dogs menace. The forest department officials feigned ignorance about the issue saying that no one brought it to their notice.