Palaeolithic Tool Unearthed Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A quartz tool dating back to 40,000–10,000 years has been discovered near Beerappa Temple in Manchirevula on the outskirts of Hyderabad, offering fresh evidence of the Upper Palaeolithic period in the region.

The artefact, resembling a small stone axe or hand tool used by early humans, was identified by Kotha Telangana Charitha Brundam convener Sreeramoju Haragopal and Climate Front Telangana vice‑president Meer Omar Ali Khan. Measuring 7 cm in length and 11 cm in circumference, the quartz point was confirmed as Upper Palaeolithic by archaeologist Ravi Korisettar, professor at Dharwad University.

Haragopal explained that during the Upper Palaeolithic period in India, early humans crafted tools using quartz, quartzite and chert stones. He said the discovery marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s history.

Earlier, a Mesolithic rock art site had been found in the Manchirevula forest, but the newly discovered tool predates that. A rock shelter located about 50–60 feet at the site adds further archaeological interest.

Haragopal warned that increasing real estate activity is threatening historical sites around the city and urged the heritage department to investigate the area. He suggested deputing a team to uncover further findings.