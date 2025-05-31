Pakistan A Threat To humanity: Asad Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on Saudi Arabia to use its influence as the headquarters of the Islamic military counter terrorism coalition (IMCTC) to curb Pakistan’s deep state, which he said continues to perpetrate terrorism against India.

Speaking to a select gathering of influential individuals during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia as part of a Parliamentary delegation, Owaisi said people in India were fed up with Pakistan’s actions. He stressed that continuing Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism only weakened the region. “A stronger India poses no threat to anyone, but the deep state of Pakistan is a threat to humanity,” he explained.

Highlighting the deep and strategic ties between New Delhi and Riyadh, Owaisi noted that 2.7 million Indians are working in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom’s development and sending back 6 per cent of India’s foreign exchange. He said many major Indian companies are operating from Saudi Arabia and bilateral trade between the two countries has reached $149 billion.

He recalled that during his 2019 visit to India, the Saudi Crown Prince had pledged a $100 billion investment in India. Owaisi expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would prevent Pakistan from pursuing terrorism and misadventures against India, saying such restraint would also benefit the Kingdom.