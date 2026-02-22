Paint Box Explodes At Aluminium Store

Hyderabad: An abandoned paint box exploded at an aluminium store in Mahankali on Saturday after a clay diya was placed at the main gate. No one was injured in the mishap. Locals fled as flames erupted, but a fire tender from Secunderabad rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Secunderabad fire station officer V. Subhash Reddy said it was a minor fire. The heat from the diya caused the paint boxes to explode.

Martial arts training for DCC chiefs

DCC presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will undergo martial arts training during a 10-day orientation camp at Vikarabad. Arun Sharma, Rahul Gandhi’s coach and a specialist in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, will lead daily one-hour self-defence sessions in the mornings.

Party sources said the camp’s primary objective is to familiarise DCC presidents with Congress principles and prepare them to tackle political challenges, while also focusing on physical fitness.

Rahul Gandhi, keen on maintaining mental and physical fitness, wants district-level leaders to be equally prepared. “After flag hoisting at 7 am, there will be an hour-long Ju-Jitsu training session. Only after 8.30 the participants will be allowed to have breakfast,” a participant said, adding that Sharma, who was part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be the key trainer.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, derived from Judo, is a grappling martial art that uses chokeholds and joint locks to incapacitate attackers. These techniques require little strength but can apply significant force to weaker areas of the body.





No case data lost in FSL fire

Officials from the National Institute of Fire Safety Engineering, Nagpur, visited the Telangana Forensic Lab where a fire broke out a few days ago and examined burnt files and devices. They confirmed on Saturday that no case-related data was lost.

Special teams from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and the Fire Safety Institute have begun retrieving data from partially damaged files and devices using advanced tools. “Experts are working to recover information, but no case files or data were damaged,” a senior officer said, adding that a comprehensive report will be submitted.

FSL director Shikha Goel reiterated that all case data remains intact and the probe into the mishap is underway. The fire, caused by a short circuit, had burnt some computers, but officials assured that key case records are safe.





SHE teams nab 54 for harassing women

Between February 12 and 20, Cyberabad She teams conducted 192 decoy operations and caught 54 persons for harassing women in public places. Police booked 43 petty cases while others were counselled. The teams also received 13 complaints from women victims through various modes.

In anti-human trafficking drives, 17 persons were apprehended, four victims rescued, and seven accused booked under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Police said 28 families were reunited through counselling centres. She teams also reached 3,852 participants through awareness programmes on human trafficking, harassment of women, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, alms-seeking, cyber bullying and cyber frauds.