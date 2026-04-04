Paigah Scion Alleges Demolition of 145-Year-Old Chiran Fort Structures; Owner Denies Claim

Hyderabad: Paigah scion Obaid Ur Rehman has alleged that several structures from the Chiran Fort Club, a 145-year-old structure in Begumpet, were demolished for creating space for a construction company office here on Saturday.

Rehman, who lives in a portion of the Paigah Palace, said the structure was a grade-II protected site. “I could see that the doors have been removed in the Chiran palace and it may soon be demolished,” he alleged and a club running on the premises since the 1980s was now closed.

Further, the Paigah scion alleged that main gate, Burj, and the other private buildings were demolished for giving the space to the construction company office.

Rehman raised concerns stating one the palace’s one side was marked for demolition for constructing the flyover by GHMC. Now, the other half of the palace is being demolished, while the government is restoring the Mardana Mahal. The palace is also known as Devdi Nawab Nazeer Jung, who also built the Falaknuma Palace, Pathergatti.

Meanwhile, owner K. Prem Sagar Rao denied any damage to the heritage structure. Any action on structure will be followed by the necessary permissions, he added.