Paid Internships and Skill Development Initiatives Welcomed by Students

Hyderabad: The Union Budget announcement of comprehensive scheme offering paid internships to one crore youth in India's top 500 companies has brought a wave of optimism among students, graduates, and professionals.

Each intern will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000, aiming to bridge the gap between education and employability.

This initiative, part of a larger effort with an allocation of Rs1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling, also includes upgrading 1,000 ITIs and providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education. The new employment support scheme for first-time employees registered with the EPFO further underscores the government's commitment to enhancing job opportunities.

Reacting to the Budget proposal, S. Abhishek, an operations analyst, told Deccan Chronicle: “I recently read that less than 60 per cent of graduates in the country are unemployable. Since we've always complained that our education system is not great enough to adequately equip them, such schemes will help fill those gaps and provide first-hand experience to graduates. This is beneficial not just for the unemployed but also to companies who get to hire experienced employees.”

Anusha Varahi, career consultant and counsellor, said the proposal of paid internship and skill development and other benefits had clearly boosted the morale of students who had constantly worried about several issues including free labour in the name of exposure and experience, among others. “This ensures desirable companies do not abuse young and talented workforce just because they can,” Varahi said/

“This definitely a great move and gives many people hope of a secure start to their career. I however doubt the extent of this scheme because not much has been spoken about the limitations of the number of professions,” said Karthik Velpula, a student.

“Those looking for jobs in almost unorganised forms of settings including creative writing, PR, journalism and other such spaces, are some of the most abused skillsets, with the least payscale too. I hope there's more clarity on that,” Velpula said.

Nida Parveen, IT employee, said that the government deserved a pat on the back for not being dismissive of the ideas of the Opposition and welcoming them into their Budget.

“That said, skill development is the need of the hour in the country with millions of youngsters full of potential but little to no avenues to hone or channelise any of their abilities. Our only worry is that the government's involvement would not turn these gem of ideas into nothing if riddled with painful bureaucratic procedures,” Parveen said.