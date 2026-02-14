Paediatric Oncology Workshop For Doctors

Led by Dr Veerendra Patil, in‑charge of the paediatric oncology team, the workshop offered case‑based, practical training to enhance childhood cancer care. Scientific sessions covered paediatric cancer epidemiology, diagnosis, oncological emergencies, vaccination in immunocompromised children, and cancer‑mimicking conditions. Afternoon demonstrations focused on bone marrow procedures, central line care, and blood component usage.

The inauguration was attended by senior hospital leaders and oncology experts from across the country. CEO Dr K. Krishnaiah stressed the need for precision, compassion, and collaboration in paediatric oncology. Organisers said the interactive, skill‑focused format boosted clinicians’ confidence and reinforced collective efforts to improve outcomes for children battling cancer.