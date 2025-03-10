Padmashri Hills Residents Demand Action Against Water Mafia

Hyderabad: Residents of Padmashri Hills Colony in Rajendranagar, under the Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation, staged a protest on the Suncity main road, demanding an immediate end to the drinking water shortage they are facing.

Holding empty pots and chanting slogans, many women voiced their frustration. The rising temperatures have led to a rapid depletion of groundwater.

They claim that some illegal operators were extracting underground water at night and supplying them by tankers for a price. The protestors demanded the authorities to seize all illegal bore wells and take strict action against the water mafia.

Mahender Naik, general manager, HMWS&SB, said, “Padmashri Hills is located on a ridge and a structural analysis conducted during an earlier proposal to construct a reservoir to address the water crisis revealed that the site was unsuitable. As a result, the board requested alternative land for the project. We are currently looking for temporary solutions to address the problem.”