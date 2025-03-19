Padmanabha Reddy writes to Revanth Reddy to not give promotions to officers in ACB cases

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance president M. Padmanabha Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking a direction to not give promotions to officers named in ACB cases. He said the departments like revenue, municipality, police, commercial tax and excise were high on the list.

Padmanabha Reddy said that corruption was rampant in the state administration and alleged that the people had to pay bribes for every work for which they were otherwise eligible as a matter of right.

Several employees working in the commercial taxes department had landed in the ACB but obtained court orders and were promoted.

He cited the alleged case of DCTO G. Srinivas who was booked by ACB in 2013 and had approached the High Court for his promotion without reference to the criminal case pending in ACB court (WP No. 7046 of 2025). The judge passed an interim order to consider his case.

The forum president also named DCTO D Srinivas Reddy whose ACB case inquiry was not case was not completed for seven years. The official had approached the High Court for promotion without reference to FIR No. 04/RCT – ACB-NZB/2018

In another case, Padmanabha Reddy claimed, K. Geeta, commercial tax officer, had allegedly indulged in serious irregularities for which an article of charges were served on her. The case is still not finalized, he said and pointed out that she had approached the High Court (WP No. 7066 of 2025) for promotion without reference to the disciplinary proceedings issued.