Padma Bhushan Dr Nori Feted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and now Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, advisor on cancer care for both Telugu states and Trust Board member of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI), was felicitated in Hyderabad on Monday for winning his second Padma honour.

Thanking the hospital’s chairman and management, Dr Nori said the felicitation was special as the institution felt like his own home. He recalled his journey with the hospital from its inception to the present day, acknowledging the contributions of many stalwarts, including the late N.T. Rama Rao and Polavarapu Tulasi, in building the institution’s success.

Earlier, Nandamuri Balakrishna, chairman of BIACH&RI, expressed joy over Dr Nori’s Padma Bhushan recognition. He described Dr Nori as the backbone of the hospital’s construction and growth, noting its commitment to serving the poor while maintaining international standards. He also thanked the Government of India for conferring the honour.

“I have received several awards in the US and across the world, but this honour from my own country, people and government, in recognition of my services, innovations and research, gives me immense satisfaction,” Dr Nori said.

He added that the Padma Bhushan was both a challenge and a renewed responsibility to strengthen the fight against cancer in the coming years, particularly in the two Telugu states and across India. Stressing that several cancers can be prevented, he set a goal of eliminating certain types within six to seven years through awareness and preventive measures.