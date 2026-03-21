Paddy Procurement to Begin in April with 349 Centres in Nirmal

ADILABAD: The state government is planning to start paddy procurement in the first week of April, with 349 procurement centres made operational in Nirmal district. Officials have set a target of procuring 1.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the rabi season. The marketing department has fixed a target of 1.42 lakh metric tonnes of coarse variety (Doddu rakam) and 41,480 metric tonnes of fine quality rice.

Agriculture officials said paddy cultivation area is higher in Nirmal and Mancherial districts due to irrigation facilities. They expect better yields this season compared to last year, when crops were damaged by floods and heavy rains.

Officials said water availability under the Kadam project has improved, with supply through canals reaching farmers in Jannaram, Dandepalli, Luxettipet and Kadam mandals.

Procurement centres are being set up separately for fine and coarse varieties. Arrangements including gunny bags have been made for procurement.

Farmers are awaiting the Rs 500 per quintal bonus announced by the state government for fine quality rice.

Officials said 25,710 metric tonnes of fine quality rice were procured from 4,483 farmers during 2024-25, and payments amounting to Rs 12.86 crore are pending.

In some areas, farmers are cultivating paddy using motor pump sets and tank-based irrigation.