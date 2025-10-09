Paddy Procurement Delayed Due To Moisture Content In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Farmers in Nizamabad district are facing difficulties in selling their paddy crop due to high moisture content caused by frequent rains and humid weather. The delay has affected the sale of both common and fine varieties of paddy, prompting some farmers to sell their produce to private traders instead of government procurement centres.

Paddy was cultivated in 1.76 lakh hectares across the district, with an expected arrival of 12 lakh metric tonnes. Of this, government agencies, mainly women self-help groups (SHGs)—are expected to procure around 9 lakh metric tonnes.

To facilitate procurement, officials have set up 661 Paddy Purchasing Centres (PPCs), including 490 for fine quality and 171 for common variety paddy. In Bodhan revenue division, 108 PPCs have been opened. However, moisture content of up to 17 per cent is affecting prices and slowing procurement.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Gangadhar, a farmer from Salura village in Bodhan, said farmers prefer selling to private traders due to long waiting periods at government centres. “We are losing some money but completing the process are losing some money early,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials are improving facilities at PPCs in Nizamabad, Bodhan, and Armoor divisions by providing paddy cleaners, transport arrangements, drinking water, and seating for farmers.

Additional collector S. Kiran Kumar warned of strict action against traders, commission agents, or millers found cheating farmers. “Criminal cases will be filed against anyone involved in malpractice during the procurement process,” he said.