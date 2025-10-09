Paddy Procurement Centres Set Up in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The district authorities have completed all arrangements for paddy procurement in Nalgonda district, setting up 375 IKP and PACS procurement centres to facilitate farmers.

On Thursday, 49 centres, including 25 IKP and 24 PACS centres, were opened for procurement. District collector Ila Tripathi instructed the organisers of IKP and PACS centres to begin purchases immediately once the crop’s moisture content is found within the permissible limit.

In total, 372 centres are planned, 172 run by IKPs and 203 managed by PACS, to handle the incoming paddy. About 75 lakh gunny bags have been made available against the required 1.5 crore for the procurement process. Officials from the agriculture department estimate that 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will reach the centres and have made arrangements accordingly.

The district collector also directed officials to set up procurement centres in upland areas to safeguard paddy stocks from possible rains. She reminded farmers to dry their paddy at PACS centres to maintain the required moisture percentage and qualify for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade-A and ₹2,369 per quintal for Grade B paddy. In addition, a bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be provided for fine rice varieties.