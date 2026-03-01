Paddy Procurement Centre Inaugurated At Sangam

Nellore: Reiterating the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Sangam mandal. The centre was opened in the presence of state civil supplies corporation director Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy.

After inaugurating the facility, the minister reviewed procurement arrangements, procedures and payment systems with officials. He said procurement centres were being opened in advance across the district to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce.

The minister said the government was determined to ensure that no farmer suffers after harvesting a crop and that agriculture has been accorded top priority. Apart from guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said proactive steps were being taken to enable farmers to secure better-than-market rates through timely procurement.

Highlighting transparency, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said payments for procured paddy would be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 hours. He assured that measures had been put in place to prevent the difficulties faced by farmers during the previous regime.

He said that on the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Agriculture, Civil Supplies and Marketing departments were working in coordination to ensure smooth procurement operations, adding that the district administration was fully prepared for large-scale paddy collection.

The minister also assured farmers that any grievance would be addressed promptly. “This is a farmer-friendly government, and every decision is taken with farmers’ welfare in mind,” he said.

District Cooperative Officer Gurrappa, Civil Supplies DM Arjun Rao, DSO Leela Rani, Agriculture Officer Satyavani, Marketing Committee Chairman Janardhan Naidu and other officials attended the programme.