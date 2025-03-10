Paddy Farmers Get Irrigation Water After Long Wait

Adilabad: After a prolonged struggle, paddy farmers in Nirmal and Mancherial districts have finally received irrigation water for their standing Rabi crops, following essential repairs and water storage at the Kadam project after two years.

Responding to farmers' hardships due to dysfunctional gates at the Kadam project, irrigation officials undertook necessary repairs, enabling the storage and release of water. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju secured Rs 9.5 crore in funding for these critical repairs.

Water was released into canals from the Kadam project, extending up to Jannaram on March 6, benefitting paddy farmers in Kadam, Dandepalli, and Jannaram, who faced crop losses last year.

Officials have planned to release a total of 2.880 TMC of water by April 4. This is the tenth release in over 68 days since January 5 for the Rabi season under Kadam ayacut.

Irrigation officials confirmed that, unlike last year, water storage improvements would ensure reliable water supply for both Rabi and Kharif crops.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, MLA Vedma Bojju criticised the previous BRS government's neglect of the Kadam ayacut farmers, emphasising that the current Congress government had prioritised and funded the project repairs. He assured farmers that sufficient water would continue to be supplied to support their crops during the ongoing Rabi season.