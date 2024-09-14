PACS Chairman Suspended on Charges of Irregularities

Warangal: The district cooperative society officer, M. Neeraja, on Saturday suspended the chairman of the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) of Athmakur mandal on charges of committing irregularities here in Hanamkonda district.



The directors of the PACS, Natti Sudhakar and Revuri Jaipal Reddy made allegations against chairman Yerukonda Ravinder that he collected money from farmers by exerting pressure on them and provided evidence to the DCO.

On receiving the complaint, an inquiry was conducted into the irregularities. After the allegations were confirmed, the DCO issued the suspension order.

Since, the tenure of the chairman was about to complete within six months, the DCO appointed vice-chairman Janagam Prabhakar Goud as the in-charge chairman of the Athmakur PACS.