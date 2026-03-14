PA To Bhupalpally MLA Held For Cheating Woman, SC/ST Abuse Case

WARANGAL: Police on Saturday arrested M. Srinivas, personal assistant to Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, on charges of cheating a young woman and abusing her in the name of her caste in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Srinivas had been in a relationship with her and allegedly promised to marry her. She alleged that he exploited her physically on the pretext of marriage.

The woman later found that Srinivas was making arrangements to marry another woman. When she confronted him, he allegedly refused to marry her, abused her by referring to her caste and issued threats to her life.

Based on the complaint, Chityala police registered a case against Srinivas under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with relevant sections related to cheating and criminal intimidation.

Police said the accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Officials said further investigation into the case is underway.